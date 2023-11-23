With seven in double figures, Syracuse routs Chaminade 105-56 at Maui Invitational

HONOLULU (AP) — Chris Bell scored 18 points, leading seven in double figures, and Syracuse routed Chaminade 105-56 on the final day of the Maui Invitational. Justin Taylor had 14 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double. Naheem McLeod and Kyle Cuffe scored 13 each, JJ Starling and Maliq Brown had 12, and Quadir Copeland scored 10 for the Orange. Judah Mintz, Syracuse’s leading scorer at 21.2 points per game, attempted only three shots and scored four points in 26 minutes of action. He had five assists. The Orange had scoring runs of 12-, 11- and 10-0 in the first half and led 52-18 at halftime.

