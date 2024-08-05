With Russians absent, China leads after team technical routine at Olympic artistic swimming

By The Associated Press
Team China compete in the technical routine of artistic swimming at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lee Jin-man]

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — With longtime powerhouse Russia not competing at the Olympics after the invasion of Ukraine, artistic swimming has opened at the Paris Games with a rare dose of unpredictability. China led after the team technical routine, followed by Spain, Italy and France. Russia began a run of dominance at the 2000 Sydney Games, winning every Olympic gold since then in the sport formerly known as synchronized swimming — 12 straight in all. But the country has been largely shunned on the international sports stage since launching its war against Ukraine. Russia has not entered a team in a major competition in artistic swimming since the Tokyo Olympics.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.