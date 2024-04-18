With Rice’s status up in the air, Chiefs could be forced to pick a wide receiver early in NFL draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs could be forced to pick a wide receiver early in the draft with the status of Rashee Rice up in the air. He faces charges in Texas for his role in a chain-reaction car crash that resulted in several injuries. The Chiefs don’t know how much, or if at all, he will be available this upcoming season, leaving them thin at a position where they struggled mightily last season. The other priority when the draft begins on April 25 is left tackle, where Donovan Smith hit free agency and the position largely remains vacant. The Chiefs mostly addressed their defense by re-signing a handful of players, including All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.

