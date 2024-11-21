With quest for perfection over, Mahomes wants to see Chiefs play ‘best football’ down the stretch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are no longer chasing perfection. But last week’s 30-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills hasn’t diminished the Chiefs’ quest to win a third straight Super Bowl. In fact, it may have only emboldened them. The Chiefs (9-1) are expected to be plenty motivated when they return to the field Sunday to face the Carolina Panthers in Patrick Mahomes’ first game at Bank of America Stadium. Kansas City still holds a half-game lead over the Bills (9-2) for home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs, so there is little room for error with the idle Bills holding the head-to-head tiebreaker.

