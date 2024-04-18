With QB Cousins joining strong foundation on offense, Falcons may target edge rusher in NFL draft

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons’ offseason overhaul, highlighted by the additions of coach Raheem Morris and quarterback Kirk Cousins, add intrigue to the team’s NFL draft plans. The Falcons may address a pressing need by looking for an edge rusher such as Alabama’s Dallas Turner with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round. By signing Cousins to a four-year deal, the Falcons may have no need to join the competition for the draft’s top quarterbacks. Taylor Heinicke returns as the probable backup to Cousins. Instead, Atlanta’s focus may be on defense at the top of the draft for a change.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.