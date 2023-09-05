With ‘Prime Time’ in rearview, T.C. Taylor is powering a new era of Jackson State football

First-year Jackson State football coach T.C. Taylor took over the Tigers’ program when former coach Deion Sanders left to coach at Colorado after the 2022 season. Taylor is now tasked with leading a program with a rich history and expectations of success into a new era. Many of the Tigers’ most touted players followed Sanders to Colorado, including starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders, a projected NFL first-rounder in defensive back/receiver Travis Hunter, and a handful of other All-Southwestern Athletic Conference players.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.