With playoffs clinched, Browns may rest QB Joe Flacco, other starters for finale vs. Bengals

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says he may rest his starters for Sunday’s regular-season finale against Cincinnati. Red-hot quarterback Joe Flacco could be among those who doesn’t play much if at all in the meaningless game. The Browns are locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC and will play the AFC South champion — Jacksonville, Indianapolis or Houston — on Jan. 13, 14 or 15. The Browns are 11-5 and have clinched their second playoff berth since 2002, both under Stefanski. Flacco has led Cleveland to four straight wins and thrown for 1,616 yards in five starts since he was signed on Nov. 20.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.