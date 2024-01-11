With Pete Carroll no longer the coach, it’s GM John Schneider’s show to run in Seattle

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For 14 seasons, the Seattle Seahawks were — or tried to be — an imprint of what coach Pete Carroll wanted. For the first time, they’re about to be the imprint of what general manager John Schneider wants. And what that image and structure eventually looks like will start with who he chooses as the Seahawks head coach replacing Carroll. As the Seahawks move forward with their first coaching search in more than a decade, the responsibility for making that decision will fall on Schneider, the guy who was plucked from the Green Bay front office by Carroll to be his general manager after the coach had been hired in Seattle in 2010.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.