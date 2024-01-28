With Pegasus as the spotlight, Stronach calls on racing industry to do more for retired horses

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Belinda Stronach is calling on the horse racing world to do more to make the sport safer. That goes for how retired horses are treated, as well. She’s the chairwoman of 1/ST (pronounced first) Racing, the group that operates Gulfstream Park and other tracks like Santa Anita and Pimlico. And with another big Pegasus Day at Gulfstream in the books, Stronach said racing needs to keep raising its efforts to ensure the sport is doing as much as it can to protect both animals and riders.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.