With Paul hurt, Suns’ Payne tries to recreate playoff magic

PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Payne was a surprise hero for a few games during the Phoenix Suns’ run to the NBA Finals two seasons ago. The team might need a similar effort from the backup point guard on Friday. The Suns could be without veteran point guard Chris Paul for Game 3 as they try to climb out of a 2-0 hole against the Denver Nuggets in their Western Conference semifinal series. Paul suffered a strained left groin in Game 2 and is considered day to day. Payne played some of the best games of his career two seasons ago during the playoffs when Paul was out.

