With no Ter Stegen or Neuer, Germany to give debut to a goalkeeper in Nations League

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has selected three goalkeepers who have yet to make a senior international appearance ahead of the Nations League games against Bosnia and the Netherlands. Marc-André ter Stegen is injured and Manuel Neuer retired after the European Championship so Germany is short of experienced ’keepers at international level. Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann, Salzburg’s Janis Blaswich and Stuttgart’s Alexander Nubel have been summoned. All three of them have been called up to the squad before without ever playing. The only player receiving a first call-up was striker Tim Kleindienst. Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry is back for the first time since November having missed Euro 2024 because of injury.

