With no 1st-round pick, Dolphins add depth, speed in draft

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier called this offseason “business as usual” despite not having a first-round pick in the NFL draft. With only four picks for the second straight year, Grier filled many of Miami’s roster holes in free agency, but he added needed depth in the draft. The Dolphins selected cornerback Cam Smith of South Carolina, running back Devon Achane of Texas A&M, Stanford wide receiver Elijah Higgins and Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes.

