With new coach, Spain aims to boost scoring against Norway

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Luis de la Fuente will get his first test as Spain’s new coach when it hosts Norway in Malaga on Saturday to start their campaign to qualify for the 2024 European Championship. De la Fuente was promoted from Spain’s Under-21 team to replace Luis Enrique in December following yet another World Cup disappointment for the 2010 champions. De la Fuente has overhauled his squad in search of finding goals that eluded Luis Enrique’s team in its round-of-16 loss to Morocco. Iago Aspas, Joselu Mato and Borja Iglesias have scored 12 goals each in the Spanish league this season. Norway will be without Manchester City star Erling Haaland because of a groin injury.

