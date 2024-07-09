With new $50 million contract, UConn’s Dan Hurley keeps focus on the court

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Even with a deal that would make him one of the highest-paid college basketball coaches in the country, UConn’s Dan Hurley never let his thoughts stray far from what got him to the top of the men’s college basketball world. About a month after declining to become the head coach of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, Hurley agreed to a six-year, $50 million contract through the 2029-30 season. He will receive $6.375 million next season in addition to his $400,000 base annual salary. “It is not something I obsess over,” Hurley said. “If anything, I dragged my feet because I didn’t want to look it over or read it or deal with it. We have been so focused on the basketball part but it is nice that it is over.”

