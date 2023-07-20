With NCAA probe in Vols’ rearview mirror, Josh Heupel ready to chase titles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josh Heupel made clear when hired at Tennessee he saw the NCAA investigation hanging over the program as a mere speed bump. Now it’s full speed ahead with the probe concluded and his Volunteers escaping a postseason ban. Heupel said Thursday it’s great to have the NCAA investigation in the rearview mirror and not something they have to drive by all the time. His Volunteers wrapped up the fourth and final day of Southeastern Conference media days. An investigation that started in November 2020 concluded last week with the NCAA fining Tennessee $8 million among other punishments. Heupel now can focus on the Tennessee standard. That’s winning titles.

