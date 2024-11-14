With national championship hopes, No. 2 Ohio State hopes to avoid letdown against Northwestern

No. 2 Ohio State likely needs to win out to remain in the national championship hunt and can’t afford a letdown against Northwestern. The Buckeyes have won three straight since their one-point loss at now-No. 1 Oregon, including a victory at Penn State and a 45-0 romp against Purdue last week. The schedule takes a tougher turn with fifth-ranked Indiana and Michigan visiting the final two weeks before a potential trip to the Big Ten Championship game. This will be the first of two appearances at Wrigley Field for Northwestern. The Wildcats also host Illinois at “The Friendly Confines” on Nov. 30, after playing their first five games at a temporary lakefront stadium. Northwestern is coming off a bye after a 26-20 overtime win at Purdue.

