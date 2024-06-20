With Messi-style dribbling and skills, Lamine Yamal thrills in latest Spain win at Euro 2024

GELSEKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — It was like watching Lionel Messi at times as Lamine Yamal thrilled again at the European Championship. How about that for a compliment after another performance that showed just why there’s such a buzz around this 16-year-old phenom with blond tinges in his dark hair and magic in his boots. There was a frisson of excitement whenever Yamal got the ball in Spain’s 1-0 win over Italy. His dribbling, touch and movement were a joy to watch in his ninth and easily the biggest match in the red shirt of Spain. Yamal was substituted in the 71st minute to applause from Spain’s fans and no doubt sighs of relief from their Italian counterparts.

