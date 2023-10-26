With Melvin gone, Preller is tasked with hiring his 5th Padres manager since mid-2015

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
San Francisco Giants new manager Bob Melvin puts on his new jersey as President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi, left, and Chairman Greg Johnson, right, look on during an introductory baseball news conference at Oracle Park in San Francisco, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Risberg]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — General manager A.J. Preller of the big-spending San Diego Padres must hire a new manager yet again, this time just a year removed from a stirring run to the NL Championship Series that captivated a championship-starved fan base. Bob Melvin’s departure to his hometown Giants ends a fractured two-season relationship with Preller, although both men said they could have moved forward together if the NL West-rival Giants hadn’t come calling. The Padres flopped in 2023 despite having a star-studded lineup and a $258 million payroll on opening day, the third-highest in baseball.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.