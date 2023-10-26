With Melvin gone, Preller is tasked with hiring his 5th Padres manager since mid-2015

SAN DIEGO (AP) — General manager A.J. Preller of the big-spending San Diego Padres must hire a new manager yet again, this time just a year removed from a stirring run to the NL Championship Series that captivated a championship-starved fan base. Bob Melvin’s departure to his hometown Giants ends a fractured two-season relationship with Preller, although both men said they could have moved forward together if the NL West-rival Giants hadn’t come calling. The Padres flopped in 2023 despite having a star-studded lineup and a $258 million payroll on opening day, the third-highest in baseball.

