With Mbappé quiet, Pavard earns France 1-0 win at Ireland

DUBLIN (AP) — Kylian Mbappé was kept quiet and France relied on another brilliant finish from recalled defender Benjamin Pavard to win at Ireland 1-0 in European Championship qualifying. Pavard was making his first appearance since France’s opening match of last year’s World Cup. He intercepted a stray pass just outside Ireland’s area and sent in a shot that glanced off the underside of the crossbar. It was Pavard’s third goal for France. His first was against Argentina in the 2018 World Cup and was voted goal of the tournament. France goalkeeper Mike Maignan produced two sensational late saves to preserve his team’s second straight Group B win.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.