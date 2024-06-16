With Mbappé news conference expected at Euro 2024, France officials urge curb on election questions

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — France is in a fervent political moment and the national soccer federation has urged media to back off asking its players at the European Championship to comment on elections at home. Star player Kylian Mbappé is expected at a news conference Sunday before France opens its Euro 2024 games Monday against Austria. Coach Didier Deschamps also will face questions. Mbappé’s teammates Marcus Thuram and Ousmane Dembélé already expressed strong opinions about domestic politics and the need to vote. President Emmanuel Macron called national elections on June 30 to counter a surge in support for far-right opponents in European elections.

