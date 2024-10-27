With Maye out, ‘soft’ Patriots come back to send Rodgers and Jets to 5th straight loss

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Rhamondre Stevenson plunged into the end zone with 22 seconds left and the New England Patriots recovered after first-round draft pick Drake Maye left with a concussion early to beat Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets 25-22 on Sunday.

Starter-turned-backup Jacoby Brissett replaced the quarterback who replaced him and led the Patriots (2-6) on two fourth-quarter scoring drives to snap a six-game losing streak and send the Jets (2-6) to their fifth loss in a row.

Stevenson scored two touchdowns and also caught the 2-point conversion that made it 25-22. Rodgers took over at his own 30 with no timeouts and missed one deep pass before connecting with Davante Adams for 16 yards, but far from the sideline.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, the Patriots defense leapt for joy on the field. It was their first win at home in more than a year – since week 7 of last season. Instead of being alone in the AFC East cellar, they are now tied with New York for last.

Brissett, who started the Patriots’ first five games, completed 15 of 24 passes for 132 yards; Maye was 3 for 6 for 23 yards and also ran for 46 yards on three carries – including an 18-yard scramble that ended with an unpenalized helmet-to-helmet hit from Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood.

Rodgers completed 17 of 28 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns, hitting Garrett Wilson five times for 113 yards. Breece Hall ran for 80 yards on 16 carries, and Braelon Allen scored on a 2-yard run to give the Jets the lead with three minutes remaining.

