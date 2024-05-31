With Lunin ill, Courtois could be set to start Champions League final for Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti may not have such a tough decision to make after all when it comes to picking a goalkeeper for the Champions League final. Much of the pre-game talk has centered around whether Ancelotti will go with Andriy Lunin — who has played for most of the season and led the team to the final — or Thibaut Courtois, the veteran who has recently returned from a long-term knee injury. Now Lunin is reportedly sick with the flu and said in a post on social media late Thursday that he won’t “be able to prepare” for the final against Borussia Dortmund. Lunin stayed in the Spanish capital while Madrid’s team traveled on Friday. The club said that he would join the team on Saturday before the game at Wembley Stadium.

