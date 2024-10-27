With Love watching from the sideline, the Packers beat the Jaguars 30-27 for 4th straight win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Backup Malik Willis completed a 51-yard pass to Jayden Reed that set up Brandon McManus’ second winning kick in as many weeks, a 24-yarder that lifted the Green Bay Packers to a 30-27 victory at Jacksonville on Sunday.

Willis rallied the Packers (6-2) to their fourth consecutive win, this one with Jordan Love watching from the sideline. Willis completed 4 of 5 passes for 56 yards, with a touchdown and the biggest completion of the day.

Willis found Reed wide open down the left sideline after safety Andre Cisco fell down in coverage. It was all the Packers needed to rebound from Trevor Lawrence’s perfectly placed, 14-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram that helped tie the game.

Engram caught the ball between three defenders and gave the Jaguars (2-6) all the momentum. But Packers coach Matt LaFleur dialed up a gut-punch to Jacksonville on second down.

Josh Jacobs ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns for Green Bay, which lost Love to a left groin injury in the third quarter. Love dropped to the ground near the sideline following a second down throw to Jacobs. Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker bumped Love after the play, but the quarterback had been hobbled most of the game.

Love seemed to tweak his groin on the opening drive of the game. He started favoring his left leg after an incomplete pass. He ended up in the medical tent and had his upper leg wrapped when he came back out.

He wasn’t the same the rest of the day and struggled to move in the pocket. The team said he was questionable to return. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 196 yards, with an interception — his league-leading ninth of the season.

Jaguars lose six players to injuries

The Jaguars lost all three of their starting receivers: Brian Thomas Jr. (chest), Christian Kirk (shoulder) and Gabe Davis (shoulder). Kirk was quickly ruled out after he injured his left shoulder trying to make a diving catch.

Jacksonville also lost cornerback Ronald Darby (hip), right guard Brandon Scherff (knee) and left guard Ezra Cleveland (ankle). Scherff was the only one able to return.

Jacksonville can’t seem to cover tight ends

Green Bay’s Tucker Kraft became the latest tight end to hurt the Jaguars. Kraft had a 67-yard reception in the second quarter in which he broke one tackle and stiff-armed another defender to set up a field goal. He added a 3-yard touchdown catch in the fourth.

Kraft’s performance was no surprise considering how many of his colleagues have made similar big plays against Jacksonville in recent weeks. New England’s Hunter Henry had eight receptions for 92 yards last week. Chicago’s Cole Kmet had five catches for 70 yards and two scores the week before. And Indianapolis’ Mo Alie-Cox started the trend with two receptions for 37 yards and a score earlier this week.

McManus returns to beat former team

McManus returned to the place where he played last season and delivered three field goals in the victory.

McManus was with the Jaguars in 2023 and signed with Washington in the offseason before two women sued him and the Jaguars in civil court alleging he sexually assaulted them when they were working as flight attendants on the Jaguars’ trip to London.

The NFL later said it didn’t find sufficient evidence that McManus violated the personal conduct policy, and the lawsuit was resolved. McManus signed with Green Bay last week and kicked a 45-yard field goal in the final play of the Packers’ 24-22 victory over the Houston Texans last Sunday.

Other key injuries

The Packers lost rookie safety Evan Williams to a hamstring injury.

Up next

The Packers host NFC North rival Detroit next Sunday.

The Jaguars play at Philadelphia, with coach Doug Pederson returning to face his former franchise for the second time in three seasons.

