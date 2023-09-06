With last year’s injuries behind him, Tua Tagovailoa is ready to help Dolphins take next step

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa spent the offseason trying to make himself more durable after his season ended prematurely last year. Tagovailoa suffered two concussions and missed the Dolphins’ final three games, including a playoff loss to Buffalo. He says his goal is to play a full 17-game season. Tagovailoa began training this offseason in martial arts, working on ways to land more safely when he takes hits in an effort to avoid head injuries. He’s also wearing a new quarterback-specific helmet designed to help reduce concussions, and has bulked up his frame to better withstand the physical demands of the game.

