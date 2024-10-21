With Kurtis Rourke out, Tayven Jackson gets chance to shine as QB for No. 13 Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tayven Jackson spent 10 months honing his quarterbacking skills for this moment — becoming the starter for No. 13 Indiana. He’ll get his chance Saturday against Washington as the Hoosiers attempt to go 8-0 for just the second time in school history. Coach Curt Cignetti confirmed Monday that Jackson will start in place of Kurtis Rourke, who injured his right thumb in last weekend’s 56-7 rout over Nebraska. Rourke got hurt late in the first half when he appeared to hit his hand on the helmet of a Cornhuskers defender and did not play in the second half.

