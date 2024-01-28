With Josh Allen’s support, Bills promote Joe Brady to take over as offensive coordinator full time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen’s vote of support coupled with a desire to maintain continuity led to Joe Brady taking over as the Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator on a full-time basis. The team announced the decision less than a week after Buffalo’s season ended with a 27-24 loss to Kansas City in the divisional playoff round. Brady closed the season as the Bills’ interim coordinator after Ken Dorsey was fired in mid-November. The Bills offense showed an increased level of balance, with an renewed emphasis placed on the running attack in the final seven regular season and two playoff games under Brady.

