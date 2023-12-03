With Jones struggling, Patriots go with 3 QBs vs. Chargers. Cunningham promoted from practice squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots dressed three quarterbacks for their game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Bailey Zappe was expected to start in place of the benched Mac Jones and rookie Malik Cunningham was promoted from the practice squad. Jones has been pulled from four games this season. In mop-up duty this season, Zappe has completed 48.7% of his passes for 158 yards, with two interceptions and zero touchdowns. The Chargers will have receiver Keenan Allen in uniform. He was limited in practice this week with a quadriceps injury.

