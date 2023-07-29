With Jalen Ramsey injured, the Dolphins sign CB Eli Apple to a 1-year deal, AP source says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the signing told The Associated Press the Miami Dolphins are signing free agent cornerback Eli Apple to a one year-deal, The person spoke to the AP on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the deal. The Dolphins were in need of depth at the cornerback position after All-Pro Jalen Ramsey suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee during Wednesday’s practice. Ramsey had surgery Friday. There is no timeline for his return yet, but he is expected to miss the beginning of the regular season.

