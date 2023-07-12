With its own Major League, cricket looks for a foothold in the United States

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — It’s cricket but with a relatively new spin. George Bernard Shaw asserted “the English are not very spiritual people so they invented cricket to give them some idea of eternity.” Cricket has flourished in England and some of its former colonies but never to the same degree in the United States. Many Americans still tend to approach cricket — most famous for its five-day games — as something almost impenetrable. Major League Cricket could change that perception. For a start, the games last about three hours and there’s no prospect of a tie.

