With Huggins in the house, West Virginia sinks Cincy 69-65 in Edwards’ return to starting lineup

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Jesse Edwards made a resounding return to the starting lineup with a 25-point, 10-rebound effort and for once a fully healthy West Virginia squad beat Cincinnati 69-65. The game became even more noteworthy when Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins showed up. He resigned last June at West Virginia following a drunken driving arrest. He took Cincinnati to the Final Four in 1992 and West Virginia in 2010. It was the first meeting between Cincinnati and West Virginia in 12 years. The two schools were once rivals in the Big East Conference. Lukosius made a 3-pointer with 1:29 left to give Cincinnati a 63-62 lead. But Battle responded with a 3 14 seconds later and West Virginia led the remainder. Reserve Dan Skillings Jr. led Cincinnati with 15 points.

