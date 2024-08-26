With healthy QB Joe Burrow back in charge, Bengals expect to improve on last season’s 9-8 record

A midseason injury to star quarterback Joe Burrow led to a disappointing 2023 season. The Bengals finished 9-8 and in last place in the AFC North, missing the playoffs for the first time in three years. The fifth-year quarterback is healthy now after surgery to repair a torn ligament in the wrist of his throwing hand. Burrow will have his top two receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, back for at least one more year. Cincinnati’s defense will be focused on reducing the number of explosive plays that shredded the unit last season.

