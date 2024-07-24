With hair newly cut and dyed, Bengals QB Joe Burrow says his wrist feels good as training camp opens

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up for the first day of training camp with a new close-cropped, blond haircut. More important to Cincinnati, Burrow says his right wrist is ready for the rigors of the season. Burrow took part in drills, threw accurately and looked good doing it, showing no outward signs that his surgically repaired wrist will be an issue. He said he’ll get some days off along the way so as not to overdo it. Burrow tore a ligament in the wrist during a loss to Baltimore last November. As for the hairstyle, Burrow says he just “got bored.”

