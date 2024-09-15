With grief lingering, Blue Jackets GM Waddell places focus on hockey in wake of Gaudreau’s death

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell places the focus on returning to hockey while acknowledging how challenging that will be in the aftermath of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew’s deaths. Waddell said this is what Johnny wanted in reflecting on the speech Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith, made at the brothers’ funeral last week by urging the Blue Jackets back on the ice. Waddell spoke while watching his team of prospects compete in a tournament in Buffalo, and with the Blue Jackets set to open training camp on Thursday. The Gaudreaus were killed when struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles on Aug 29.

