With five in double figures, Washington defeats Oregon State

SEATTLE (AP) — Jamal Bey scored 15 points, Braxton Meah had a double-double, and Washington defeated Oregon State 61-47. After the Huskies went up by 15 on a steal and 3-pointer by Koren Johnson at 12:02 of the second half, Oregon State battled back to get within 46-40 on a jumper by Tyler Bilodeau with 6:03 to go. The Beavers were within six again when Jordan Pope scored to make it 48-42 near the four-minute mark. The Huskies scored the next nine points, with five coming from Keion Brooks. Now leading 57-42 with 2:12 remaining, the Huskies led by at least 14 points the rest of the way.

