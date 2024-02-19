With few other options, football is hope for families in rural Mississippi

LEXINGTON, Miss. (AP) — Lexington, Mississippi, is located in the second-poorest county in the nation’s poorest state. Yet a new analysis shows the town sends more players per capita to elite college football programs than almost any other place in the nation. For many families in Lexington, youth tackle football at minimum is a structured activity that teaches discipline and keeps kids out of trouble. At best, it’s a path to college, a chance at a better life and a way out. The head football coach at Holmes County Central High School in Lexington, estimates that in six seasons, 60 of his players have earned scholarships to colleges across the country.

