With eyes on the next World Cup, Dorival Júnior takes charge of Brazil’s national team

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil has hired Dorival Júnior as its new national soccer team coach. He was introduced at a news conference on Thursday. He had been expected to take up the post after leaving his role as Sao Paulo coach on Sunday. Júnior replaces Fernando Diniz who was fired last week amid poor results and a political crisis at Brazil’s soccer body. Júnior said on Sunday that taking over the national team was “a dream come true.” He says his objectives are to reach the final of the next World Cup and restore confidence among players and Brazilians.

