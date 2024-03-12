With Embiid out, the 76ers are sliding toward a play-in round that could have several stars in 2024

Less than two months ago, Joel Embiid scored 70 points in a game. He’s played only twice since then because of knee problems. Philadelphia is 7-15 since Embiid’s 70-point game. The team is now in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. So if the season ended now, the 76ers would be just one spot above the play-in round. This season’s play-in tournament could be the most star studded yet. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Embiid all play for teams that could end up in that preliminary competition.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.