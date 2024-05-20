With Djokovic awaiting the winner, Murray trails Hanfmann at rain-hit Geneva Open

GENEVA (AP) — Andy Murray needed a win to face Novak Djokovic next at the Geneva Open and was saved by a heavy rainstorm. Murray trailed 7-5, 4-1 against unseeded Yannick Hanfmann in their first-round match on Monday. Murray and top-ranked Djokovic both got wild cards to enter the last clay-court event to prepare for the French Open. They have been drawn to meet in the second round. They have not faced each other on tour since February 2017. The 85th-ranked Hanfmann broke Murray’s service twice in a row to lead 4-1 when play was suspended.

