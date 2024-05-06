With college football drama behind him, Devontez Walker eager to show his talent with Baltimore

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Devontez Walker’s college career was a bit of an odyssey. Last year was particularly difficult after the NCAA initially denied him immediate eligibility when he transferred to North Carolina. However he was eventually able to play in eight games. Then he entered the draft and was picked by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round. Baltimore has drafted at least one wide receiver in six of the past seven years. Walker’s speed and size could make him an asset alongside Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman — a couple of recent first-round selections.

