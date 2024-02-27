With busy offseason looming, Buccaneers face myriad questions about re-signing players

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — With nearly $49 million in salary cap space, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might look as if they’re heading into free agency flush with cap space. Instead, general manager Jason Licht is trying to figure out how to re-sign five major players including Pro Bowl quarterback Baker Mayfield and star wide receiver Mike Evans. Licht is trying to re-sign both players — and presumably more — before they hit the open market March 13.

