With Bundesliga title one win away, Xabi Alonso warns Leverkusen can’t take any game for granted

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen is one step away from an historic title in German soccer. Coach Xabi Alonso is trying to keep his players’ feet firmly on the ground. Leverkusen is unbeaten in 42 games in all competitions this season after beating West Ham 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday. Another victory Sunday against mid-table Werder Bremen would secure the club’s first ever Bundesliga title. Alonso says Leverkusen doesn’t “take for granted any game” and declined to speak about any celebrations. He adds that he would prefer to win the title Sunday that have it decided a day earlier if Bayern Munich and Stuttgart lose.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.