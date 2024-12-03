With Bobrovsky and his wife expecting a baby, Panthers recall Driedger from AHL’s Charlotte

By The Associated Press
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) acknowledges the crowd after an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are keeping starting goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky at home to start a two-game road trip and sending standout rookie Mackie Samoskevich down to the minors. There’s an excellent reason for both moves. With Bobrovsky and his wife expecting a baby, the Panthers recalled goaltender Chris Driedger from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte on Monday and loaned Samoskevich to the Checkers to ensure that the move would be salary-cap compliant.

