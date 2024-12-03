With Bobrovsky and his wife expecting a baby, Panthers recall Driedger from AHL’s Charlotte

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are keeping starting goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky at home to start a two-game road trip and sending standout rookie Mackie Samoskevich down to the minors. There’s an excellent reason for both moves. With Bobrovsky and his wife expecting a baby, the Panthers recalled goaltender Chris Driedger from their AHL affiliate in Charlotte on Monday and loaned Samoskevich to the Checkers to ensure that the move would be salary-cap compliant.

