With Big Ten and other power conferences abolishing divisions, chances for rematches increase

It didn’t take Penn State players long to turn their attention toward what lies ahead even with the sting still setting in following yet another gut-wrenching loss to Ohio State. Players made it clear they hope the Nittany Lions meet the Buckeyes again this season. The moves by conferences in recent years to abolish divisions combined with the expansion of the College Football Playoff field from four teams to 12 created more avenues for rematches and even teams meeting three times. Penn State playing Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game wasn’t a possibility prior to this year.

