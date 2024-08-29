With big contracts elsewhere, the Ravens chose to spend less on the offensive line this offseason

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have built their roster around Lamar Jackson on offense and Roquan Smith on defense. They’ve paid both players accordingly. That means having to cut corners elsewhere. General manager Eric DeCosta met with reporters Thursday and discussed the team’s salary cap challenges. The Ravens did manage to sign running back Derrick Henry and extend receiver Rashod Bateman. Baltimore also gave defensive lineman Justin Madubuike a new deal in the offseason. But the team lost linebacker Patrick Queen and edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney. Three starters on the offensive line are also gone.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.