With Bellingham still out, Real Madrid now waits on extent of injury to Díaz

MADRID (AP) — There’s no end to Real Madrid’s injury woes this season. Brahim Díaz played well and was decisive as Jude Bellingham’s substitute but became the latest Madrid player to go down with an injury. Díaz had to be replaced with a calf problem in the 84th minute of Madrid’s 1-0 victory at Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday. He had scored Madrid’s winner in the 48th after a beautiful solo run that culminated with a left-footed shot into the top corner. Díaz left the field with his calf wrapped in ice and was expected to undergo further testing on Thursday to find out the extent of the injury.

