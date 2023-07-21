With Barkley uncertain, Giants added depth with RB James Robinson and WR Cole Beasley

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants said Friday they’ve signed running back James Robinson and receiver Cole Beasley. The team didn’t disclose details of the deals. The addition of Robinson provides depth at running back and insurance in case of any potential holdout for star Saquon Barkley. Barkley was unable to get a new contract from the Giants ahead of this week’s deadline for players on a franchise tag to reach multi-year extensions. Beasley’s addition reunites him with Giants coach Brian Daboll. Daboll’s was Buffalo’s offensive coordinator during Beasley’s time there.

