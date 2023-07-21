With Barkley uncertain, Giants added depth with RB James Robinson and WR Cole Beasley

By The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) runs after a catch during an NFL wild-card football game Jan. 15, 2023, in Orchard Park, NY. The New York Giants said Friday, July 21, 2013, they have signed Beasley and running back James Robinson. The team did not disclose details of the deals. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Durisko]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants said Friday they’ve signed running back James Robinson and receiver Cole Beasley. The team didn’t disclose details of the deals. The addition of Robinson provides depth at running back and insurance in case of any potential holdout for star Saquon Barkley. Barkley was unable to get a new contract from the Giants ahead of this week’s deadline for players on a franchise tag to reach multi-year extensions.  Beasley’s addition reunites him with Giants coach Brian Daboll. Daboll’s was Buffalo’s offensive coordinator during Beasley’s time there.

