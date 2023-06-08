With Arcangelo, Jena Antonucci to become the 11th female trainer to have a horse in Belmont Stakes

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
Tapit Trice trains ahead of the Belmont Stakes horse race, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Minchillo]

Jena Antonucci has been around  horses most of her life and worked more than her share of jobs. The 47-year-old rode show horses and later trained them for almost two decades. She switched to thoroughbreds and learned under Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. The journey continued with 4 1/2 years as an equine veterinary assistant. Antonucci became a thoroughbred trainer 13 year ago and her path will take its biggest step on Saturday. If Arcangelo races in the Belmont Stakes, she will become the 11th female to train a horse in the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

