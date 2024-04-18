With Anthony Richardson on board, Colts will look beyond quarterback in NFL draft

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts believe they found their quarterback of the future in last year’s NFL draft. This year they’re hoping to make Anthony Richardson’s supporting cast stronger. The Colts begin draft weekend with one pick in each of the seven rounds, starting with No. 15 overall selection. But it’s unclear which way the Colts are leaning. Indy could give Richardson another offensive threat by taking a receiver or tight end in the first round. Or maybe they’ll opt for a cornerback or pass rusher to improve what appears to be an up-and-coming defense.

