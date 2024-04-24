With an assist from the Denver Broncos, Colorado becomes 11th state to sanction girls flag football

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Colorado became the 11th state in the U.S. to sanction girls flag football as a high school sport this week, thanks to an assist from the Denver Broncos. The Colorado High School Activities Association’s legislative council approved the fall sport following a three-year pilot program supported by the team and its foundation.

