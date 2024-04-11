With All-Star Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way, young Thunder confident heading into the playoffs

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder were knocking on the playoff door last season and this year they have busted it down. They are competing for the best record in the Wetern Conference with 55 wins, two years after winning just 24 games. Now the challenge for the newcomers is to translate their regular season success into postseason victories. They feel they were built for the moment and are prepared. Gilgeous-Alexander is the key, but he has lots of help. Rookie Chet Holmgren is one of the league’s top newcomers and rim protectors and Jalen Williams has improved as a scoring threat. Josh Giddey has improved throughout the season and Lu Dort remains one of the league’s top defensive guards.

